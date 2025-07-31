Ticketmaster Enters Colombia With La Tiquetera Acquisition

Ticketmaster has planted its flag in Colombia, completing the purchase of Medellín-based ticketing platform La Tiquetera and rebranding Eticket Colombia under the Ticketmaster banner. The move gives the Live Nation-owned giant a sixth operating base in Latin America, adding to existing businesses in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Peru.

“Colombia marks a key step in our expansion, solidifying our global leadership with cutting-edge technology and a market-adapted approach,” said Adam Newsam, Ticketmaster’s EVP for Latin America, in Thursday’s announcement. He noted the company is “investing in infrastructure, innovation and local talent” to serve fans, artists, venues and promoters.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Ticketmaster framed the deal as a blend of La Tiquetera’s local relationships with its own global tools for digital ticketing, marketing and data security. The integration “not only expands Ticketmaster’s reach and strengthens its offering for national and regional promoters but also enhances the fan experience by ensuring a more efficient, secure and innovative service,” the company said.

La Tiquetera’s clients include major festivals and arenas in Colombia’s fast-growing live entertainment sector, which posted 10.6% year-over-year growth and has more than doubled its contribution to national GDP in the past decade, according to Bancolombia. Home-grown superstars Shakira and Karol G have helped drive that momentum, while international promoters have stepped up touring in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali.

Ticketmaster’s arrival adds another layer to Live Nation’s broader push in the region. Last year the parent company bought a majority stake in Bogotá-based Páramo Presenta, producer of the Estéreo Picnic and Baum festivals, and in May it took over operations of Cali’s Arena Cañaveralejo through Ocesa and Grupo Páramo.

The entertainment giant also just upped its ownership stake in OCESA, the Mexican concert promoter it took a controlling share of in 2021.

“With Ticketmaster’s arrival, Colombia gains access to world-class infrastructure that raises the standard of the entertainment industry,” said Andrés Fierro, director of the newly minted Ticketmaster Colombia. The platform will process everything from presales to verified fan resale, giving promoters access to the same data dashboards used at major arenas across North America and Europe.

The company now processes hundreds of millions of tickets a year in more than 35 countries, and executives hinted there is more to come in Latin America. “This is about raising the bar for live events across the region,” Newsam said.