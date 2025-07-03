Ticketplus Expands to U.S. With Miami Office Launch

Ticketplus, a Chile-based technology company offering ticketing and access control solutions, has officially opened its first U.S. office in Miami, marking a major step in its international growth strategy.

The company, which currently operates in 11 countries throughout the Americas, has supported a range of events across the U.S., including several in South Florida. With its new Miami office, Ticketplus plans to build on that foundation by offering local promoters, venues, and event organizers a flexible platform known for secure, scalable deployments.

“Establishing a direct presence in Miami under the Ticketplus brand is a natural step in the company’s international journey,” said Chien Fu, founder and CEO of Ticketplus. “This move reflects the maturity of our platform and our ability to deliver solid, reliable technology at scale.”

The Miami-based office will serve as the hub for the company’s U.S. operations, initially focusing on South Florida. Juliana Trujillo will lead the regional team.

“Opening our office in Miami allows us to get closer to current and future clients in this part of the U.S., strengthening a presence we’ve already been building through local events,” Trujillo said.

Ticketplus supports more than 10,000 events per year, providing technology for ticketing, accreditation, e-commerce, point-of-sale systems, memberships, and even streaming. Its platform is used by both independent events and large-scale sports and cultural productions, showcasing its adaptability across a variety of event types and markets.

The move into the U.S. signals Ticketplus’ ongoing transformation from a regional platform to a global player in event technology, emphasizing innovation and personalized client support.