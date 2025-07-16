Timberwolves, Lynx Tap Jump for New Ticketing Platform to Personalize Fan Experience

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx have announced a multi-year partnership with Jump, a sports-focused ticketing and fan experience platform that aims to streamline how fans access games and engage with their favorite teams.

The deal makes Jump the official ticketing provider for Timberwolves and Lynx games beginning with the Timberwolves’ 2025-26 season and the Lynx’s 2026 season. Fans will be able to purchase and manage tickets through a new mobile app and updated team website, all under a unified login system powered by Jump.

“With Jump, we’re solving a real challenge for front offices helping teams build stronger, more meaningful connections with their fans,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Co-Chairmen Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, who are also co-founders of Jump. “Today’s sports fans expect things to be direct, personalized, and seamless, and we’re here to deliver on that.”

The partnership reflects a growing trend across professional sports to adopt vertically integrated technologies that allow franchises to manage all fan touchpoints directly. Jump’s platform enables teams to create customized experiences based on individual fan data—moving away from a transactional model to one centered on long-term engagement.

Jordy Leiser, Jump co-founder and CEO, emphasized the broader significance of the partnership.

“For too long, professional sports teams have been constrained by legacy systems that treat fans as transactions, not relationships,” Leiser said in a press release. “We believe sports teams deserve full control over their data and fan relationships.”

Jump first entered the professional sports space through a partnership with the North Carolina Football Club, which operates the NWSL’s North Carolina Courage and USL’s North Carolina FC. The platform has been credited with improving both business outcomes and the fan experience since launching with the clubs for their 2025 seasons.

The Timberwolves and Lynx move to Jump will not impact ticketing for other events at the Target Center, which will continue to be serviced by AXS.