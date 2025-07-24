Timmy Trumpet Cancels Performances Due to Injury

Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet has been forced to postpone a handful of European dates due to an undisclosed injury.

The DJ took to social media on Wednesday to break the news, showing a photo of himself in a wheelchair and orthopedic boot.

“Down and out…not exactly what you want mid summer festival season!” he wrote in the post. “Regretfully following medical advice I won’t be able to perform this week while I undergo treatment, hoping for a speedy recovery.”

He added that “I’m so sorry to everyone that was coming to see me” and “I hate cancelling shows and wish I was partying with you guys so fkn much.”

Timmy Trumpet’s effected shows include a gig in Sables, France on Thursday, as well as performances at Germany’s Beatz Festival and Belgium’s Tomorrowland. He is set to return to the stage on August 1 as a part of Canada’s Veld Music Festival.

Find his full list of upcoming tour dates here.

Timmy Trumpet originally garnered attention as a trumpet for the Australian duo Stafford Brothers. Then, he went solo as a DJ and utilized trumpets during his set, releasing hits like “Freaks” and “All the Things She Said.” He released his debut record Mad World in 2020.