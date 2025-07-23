T-Mobile Arena Rolls Out Mobile App to Streamline Ticketing, Fan Engagement

T-Mobile Arena has introduced a new mobile app aimed at enhancing the fan experience at its events, developed in partnership with Everi, an IGT brand known for its digital gaming and financial technology solutions.

The app, available now on the App Store and Google Play, offers ticket purchasing and management, interactive venue maps, event schedules with calendar integration, and personalized push notifications. It also enables users to link their ticketing accounts via AXS for seamless access and transfer of event tickets.

“The redesigned T-Mobile Arena app offers a user-friendly experience, including digital ticketing, labeled food and beverage options, and exclusive content,” Max Bizzarro, general manager of T-Mobile Arena, said in a press release. “It’s a step forward in delivering a modern, connected experience to our guests.”

T-Mobile Arena, a 20,000-seat venue on the Las Vegas Strip, regularly hosts high-profile events including Vegas Golden Knights NHL games, UFC fights, concerts, and major award shows.

The new app is powered by Everi’s BeOn™ Venue platform and marks a continuation of the company’s push into the sports and entertainment space. Everi, which acquired Venuetize assets in 2023, has also launched similar mobile platforms for the Vegas Golden Knights and Gulfstream Park Racing.

“Since opening over nine years ago, T-Mobile Arena has proven its ability to deliver world-class entertainment,” Darren Simmons, IGT CEO FinTech said in a statement. “Through Everi’s BeOn Venue platform, the new app provides a seamless, self-service mobile experience for fans.”

The launch underscores Everi’s growing relationship with MGM Resorts International, which owns T-Mobile Arena in partnership with AEG, and highlights the company’s increasing presence in Las Vegas beyond the casino floor.