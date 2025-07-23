Tom Jones Postpones Concert Due to Health Issues

Sir Tom Jones had to postpone a gig in Germany this week due to illness.

The Welsh singer took to social media to share the news on Tuesday, noting that he’d be unable to perform in Breman that night at Seebuhne waterfront.

“Hello to all the fans in Bremen,” Jones wrote. “Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I’ve contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest. I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I’m very sorry about that.”

Jones noted that the show will still take place this month at the same venue on July 28. Tickets will remain valid for the new date.

“I look forward to seeing you then,” he added. “Until then, thank you for your understanding.”

Jones is currently performing across Europe for a summer run, set to wrap-up in late August. He also just celebrated his 85th birthday in June.

Jones first rose to fame in the mid-1960s with his powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, becoming a fixture in pop, soul, and R&B music. He garnered attention over the years with hits like “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat?” and “Delilah,” and celebrated stint as a judge on The Voice UK. In 2006, he was Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to music.

Find Jones’ upcoming tour dates here.