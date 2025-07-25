Tom Morello Plots 2025 North American Tour Dates

Rage Against the Machine guitarist and activist Tom Morello has announced a string of live performances under the banner “Tom Morello & Friends,” bringing his signature politically-charged rock sound to select cities this fall.

The short tour kicks off November 13 at The Vic Theatre in Chicago and runs through November 22, wrapping at Foxwoods’ Great Cedar Showroom in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Stops along the way include venues in Washington, D.C., Boston, Brooklyn, New York City, Atlantic City, and more.

General public tickets head on-sale Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticketing information, visit tommorello.com. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save on fees. Tom Morello Tickets

Morello rose to prominence as the guitarist for Rage Against the Machine and has since forged a dynamic solo career blending rock, hip hop, and activism. Known for his innovative guitar work and political messaging, Morello has collaborated with artists across genres and continues to champion social justice through his music and philanthropy.

Earlier this month, Morello coordinated the performances of the supergroups in attendance at the late Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig, “Back To The Beginning,” and was dubbed the musical director of the entire show. Morello shared news of the fundraising totals last week, writing that more than $190 million will be donated to houses and hospitals for children.

Find Morello’s upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Thu, NOV 13 The Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL Tickets Sat, NOV 15 Lincoln Theatre – Washington, DC Tickets Mon, NOV 17 Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA Tickets Tue, NOV 18 Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY Tickets Wed, NOV 19 Irving Plaza – New York, NY Tickets Fri, NOV 21 The Music Box at The Borgata – Atlantic City, NJ Tickets Sat, NOV 22 Great Cedar Showroom – Mashantucket, CT Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.