TOMORROW X TOGETHER Reveal 2025 Tour Dates

K-pop sensations TOMORROW X TOGETHER have officially announced their return to North America with the “TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : TOMORROW>,” bringing their dynamic stage presence and hit-filled setlist to fans across the United States this fall.

The tour kicks off on September 9 at SAP Center in San Jose and will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago (Rosemont), Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Newark, wrapping with a two-night stand at Prudential Center on October 1 and 2. The group will perform in arena-sized venues, promising an electrifying concert experience for their devoted MOA fanbase.

Tickets to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s 2025 U.S. tour will first be available through a MOA MEMBERSHIP PRESALE starting Wednesday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m. local time. General on-sale begins Thursday, July 17 at 4:00 p.m. local time. For complete ticketing details, visit the group’s official website at ibighit.com/txt/eng/. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. TOMORROW X TOGETHER Tickets

Since debuting in 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has skyrocketed to global prominence with a string of chart-topping releases and critically acclaimed performances. Their previous tours have sold out arenas worldwide, establishing the five-member group as one of K-pop’s leading acts on the international stage.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER “ACT : TOMORROW” Tour Dates

Date Venue and City September 9, 2025 SAP Center at San Jose — San Jose, CA September 12, 2025 BMO Stadium — Los Angeles, CA September 16, 2025 American Airlines Center — Dallas, TX September 21, 2025 Allstate Arena — Rosemont, IL September 22, 2025 Allstate Arena — Rosemont, IL September 25, 2025 State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA September 28, 2025 Capital One Arena — Washington, DC October 1, 2025 Prudential Center — Newark, NJ October 2, 2025 Prudential Center — Newark, NJ

