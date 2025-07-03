Tony Hinchcliffe to Host WWE Comedy Event During SummerSlam Weekend

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe will return to the WWE spotlight this summer, headlining WWE Late Night Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey. The special event is scheduled for Saturday, August 2 at 11 p.m. ET as part of the 2025 SummerSlam weekend festivities.

Hinchcliffe, known for his sharp wit and popular Kill Tony comedy podcast, will be joined by a lineup of top comedians, entertainers, and WWE Superstars. While the full roster of guests is yet to be announced, the show promises a mix of stand-up comedy and wrestling-themed entertainment with surprises for fans.

Tickets for the late-night event will first be available via an exclusive presale beginning Monday, June 30 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster. General ticket sales open Tuesday, July 1 at 10 a.m. ET. The performance is a closed-doors, non-televised show.

The announcement follows Hinchcliffe’s well-received hosting of The Roast of WrestleMania in April, which took place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 week. That event featured appearances by WWE stars including The Miz, Sami Zayn, and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

SummerSlam, one of WWE’s marquee annual events, is set for Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in nearby East Rutherford, New Jersey. The addition of Hinchcliffe’s show adds a new entertainment angle to the weekend’s packed schedule of fan activities and live events.

Hinchcliffe’s collaboration with WWE reflects the company’s ongoing expansion into crossover entertainment formats, combining comedy, celebrity appearances, and its signature pro wrestling personalities.