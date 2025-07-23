Tool Announces Special One-Off Performance in Honolulu

Tool has announced a live performance in Hawaii, marking their first return to the state in nearly 15 years.

The Los Angeles-based alt-metal band will take the stage at Honolulu’s Blaisdell Arena on December 19, revisiting the same venue where they last played in January 2011.

The Honolulu show adds a new stop to Tool’s brief international tour run scheduled for December. Before landing in Hawaii, the band will play two shows in Japan – Yokohama on December 11 and Kobe on December 13. Notably, these performances mark Tool’s first live appearances in Japan since 2013.

| RELATED: Black Sabbath’s ‘Back to the Beginning’ Raises Nearly $200M for Charity |

Tickets for the Honolulu show will first become available to members of Tool’s fan club, Tool Army, beginning Wednesday, July 23. General on-sale starts Friday, July 25. Find tickets here.

Tool recently made headlines with their appearance at Black Sabbath’s “Back to the Beginning” tribute concert in Birmingham, U.K. The night ended with a surprise collaboration alongside Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi for a version of “Hand of Doom.”