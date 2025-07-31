T-Pain, mgk, Zedd to Headline T-Mobile Stage at 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Music and motorsport will collide once again as the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix brings major headliners to the T-Mobile Stage during race weekend, scheduled for November 20-22. Fans attending the event at the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will be treated to performances by GRAMMY® winners and chart-topping artists including T-Pain, mgk, and Zedd.

Kicking off the music lineup on Thursday, November 20 is EDM heavyweight Zedd. Known for smash hits like “Clarity” and collaborations with artists such as Selena Gomez, Maren Morris, and Ariana Grande, Zedd is expected to deliver a high-octane start to the weekend’s festivities.

mgk (Machine Gun Kelly) will bring his genre-blending rock and pop-punk energy to the stage on Friday, November 21. The Cleveland native’s recent albums, Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout, both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. His next album, lost americana, is slated for release in August 2025.

T-Pain is set to close out the weekend with a performance on Saturday, November 22. Known for his distinctive sound with tracks like “Buy U a Drank” and “Bartender,” the multi-platinum artist has sold more than 50 million singles and earned 10 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Other performers set to appear during the weekend include SOFI TUKKER, Jess Glynne, Cimafunk, Balu Brigada, Cassian, and more, creating a festival-style atmosphere under the glow of the Sphere’s Exosphere.

“While the action on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit® is the main event, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere elevates the experience with its incredible fan zone entertainment,” Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., said in a press release. “It was only fitting to bring together some of the music industry’s best to create an unmatched concert experience for race weekend.”

Access to performances and fan activations will be included for attendees with ticketed experiences in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. This includes premium seating and standing-room options, interactive areas such as Club Magenta—exclusive for T-Mobile customers—and close-up views of key portions of the circuit including Turn 5G and the chicane through Turns 7–9.

Three-day ticket packages in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere are currently available in both grandstand and general admission formats. Additional entertainment, including the Heineken® Silver Stage and LIV on the Grid DJ lineup, will be announced in the months leading up to the event.

Find tickets via F1’s official website.