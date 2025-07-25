Twickets Changes Wording Across Website, Social Media Following ASA Complaint

The fan-to-fan face value ticket resale platform Twickets has changed its wording across its website and social media channels following a complaint from the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The ASA reportedly received a complaint regarding the wording of Twickets’ bio on social media and its website, which read that fans could buy and sell tickets at no more than face value. It also stated that ticket prices were capped at face value. However, the complaint noted that this wording could be illegal, as booking fees and Twickets’ own platform fees were not made aware to potential buyers.

The ASA approached Twickets regarding the complaint, and the ticketer agreed to alter the claims without being subject to a formal ruling. The case is currently listed as “informally resolved” on the ASA’s website.

TicketNews has reached out to both the ASA and Twickets for comment.