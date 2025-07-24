UNC football announces home ticket sellout before Bill Belichick’s debut

Every ticket for North Carolina’s 2025 home football slate is gone more than five weeks before kickoff, the school said Wednesday, capping a rapid sell-out that coincides with Bill Belichick’s first season in Chapel Hill. The announcement means the 50,500-seat Kenan Stadium will be at capacity for each of the Tar Heels’ six home dates this fall, beginning with a nationally televised Labor Day matchup against TCU on Sept. 1.

With the official allotment exhausted, fans are being directed to SeatGeek—North Carolina’s verified secondary-market partner—as well as other ticket resale marketplaces to shop for tickets to the Tar Heel home games.

Interest in Tar Heel football spiked after the eight-time Super Bowl champion agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract in December, his first collegiate head-coaching job. “We wanted, when we hired Coach Belichick, to bring Carolina football to another level,” Chancellor Lee Roberts said earlier this year.

The 2025 campaign marks the 135th season in program history and follows a sixth straight bowl appearance, the second-longest streak UNC has posted. Belichick’s staff has already overhauled the roster, adding 70 newcomers via the transfer portal and traditional recruiting.

After the opener, Carolina hosts Richmond (Sept. 13), Virginia (Sept. 20), Stanford (Oct. 18), Georgia Tech (Nov. 1) and rival Duke (Nov. 22). Game-day promotions range from Family Football Day to Military Appreciation Day.

According to ticket resale platform Ticket Club, UNC football tickets are seeing an average asking price of over $200 per seat across the entire home schedule. The current “bargain basement” low for a game at Keenan stands at $264 for the September 6 contest against Charlotte, while the season opener against TCU ($489), Triangle rivalry showdown against Duke ($424) and matchup with the always-tough Clemson Tigers ($507) headline as the most premium-priced tickets as of Thursday morning.

