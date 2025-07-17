Vermont Athletics Taps Paciolan for Mobile Ticketing Upgrade

Vermont Athletics has overhauled its ticketing system with the adoption of Paciolan’s mobile-first platform, which kicked-off July 1. The new partnership brings upgraded digital ticketing and marketing capabilities to all ticketed sporting events held at Patrick Gymnasium, Gutterson Fieldhouse, and Virtue Field.

Paciolan, a leading provider of ticketing solutions for college athletics and a division of Learfield, will equip the Catamounts with mobile ticket delivery, contactless entry, and integrated payment options including Apple Pay and Google Pay. The partnership also includes fraud and chargeback protection services.

“UVM Athletics is thrilled to be partnering with Paciolan to provide Catamount Country with this cutting-edge ticketing platform that brings a new level of convenience and access for our great UVM fans,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing the best possible experience for our loyal supporters as we look forward to another unforgettable year ahead.”

Fans will benefit from streamlined mobile ticket access via text message and near-field communication (NFC) scanning at venue entrances. In addition to ticketing upgrades, Paciolan will integrate with SeatGeek’s secondary marketplace, allowing Catamount fans to easily manage and resell tickets. The integration also offers valuable insights to Vermont Athletics through data collection.

As part of the deal, the university will also leverage PACMail, Paciolan’s targeted email marketing platform, to deliver customized event alerts and promotions based on fan preferences and past purchases.

Christian Lewis, chief revenue officer at Paciolan, welcomed the addition.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Catamount and we look forward to engaging new and existing fans for their athletic department with enhanced mobile ticketing and marketing technology,” Lewis said in a press release.

The platform will link directly with UVMAthletics.com, the official athletics site powered by SIDEARM Sports, also a Learfield division, ensuring seamless ticket access and user experience for fans.