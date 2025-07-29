Washington Nationals Partner With Sports Illustrated Tickets to Launch New Fan Experience at Nationals Park

The Washington Nationals have announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets, aimed at enhancing the game-day experience at Nationals Park beginning in the second half of the 2025 season.

Under the agreement, Sports Illustrated Tickets becomes an Official Fan Experience Partner of the team. The centerpiece of the collaboration is the creation of the Sports Illustrated Tickets Club, a premium seating and hospitality area spanning sections 201–205 on the Mezzanine Level.

The new club will feature 1,300 covered seats offering expansive views from left field. Fans who purchase tickets in the Sports Illustrated Tickets Club will receive a food and beverage credit valued at $26, redeemable for a hot dog, drink, or other concession items. In addition, ticket holders will have access to a private, air-conditioned lounge exclusive to the club.

Tickets for the new experience are available now at nats.com/drinkandadog.

“Our collaboration with the Washington Nationals showcases our vision of helping our team partners improve the fan experience in a way that only Sports Illustrated can,” said David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets. “Through the ‘Sports Illustrated Tickets Club,’ ‘Defining Moments’ and SI Fan Covers we’re creating a premium and affordable experience for thousands of fans at Nationals Park.”

As part of the activation, fans will also have the opportunity to create a personalized Sports Illustrated Fan Cover as a keepsake. The partnership will also debut Sports Illustrated Defining Moments — an interactive storytelling installation using content from the publication’s 70-year archive. Located in and around the Sports Illustrated Tickets Club, the display will feature iconic covers, articles, and photography celebrating the Nationals franchise and Washington, D.C.’s broader sports history.

“This partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets will help us continue to offer first-class experiences to our fans at Nationals Park,” said Matt Lemire, the Nationals’ vice president of corporate partnerships. “The Sports Illustrated Tickets Club will offer our fans incredible value, as well as exclusive access to a hospitality space that showcases the rich history of the D.C. sports world through the iconic Sports Illustrated lens.”

The new offerings are expected to roll out later this season, adding another layer to the Nationals’ continued investment in fan engagement at the ballpark.