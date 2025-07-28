Waterparks Reveal Dates for ‘The Prowler Tour’ Across North America

Pop-punk trio Waterparks are heading back on the road this fall with a newly announced North American The Prowler Tour.

The 27-date run will bring the Houston-based band to clubs and theaters across the U.S. and Canada starting this November.

The tour kicks off on November 6 at the Vibes Event Center in San Antonio, Texas. From there, Waterparks will travel through major cities including Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, and Chicago before wrapping up on December 18 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Along the way, the band will be joined by a rotating lineup of supporting acts including iDKHOW, WesGhost, Chloe Moriondo, Heart Attack Man, Foxy Shazam, and Plain White T’s.

The announcement comes just ahead of Waterparks’ scheduled appearance at this year’s Reading & Leeds Festivals, where they will perform on the main stage during the weekend of August 22 to 24.

For more information and ticketing details, fans can visit Waterparks official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Waterparks The Prowler Tour

Nov 06 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

Nov 08 Houston, TX – House of Blues

Nov 10 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Nov 11 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Nov 12 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Nov 14 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Nov 15 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Nov 16 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Nov 18 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Nov 20 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Nov 22 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Nov 23 Toronto, ON – History

Nov 25 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Nov 26 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

Nov 28 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed Indoor

Nov 29 Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Dec 02 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Dec 04 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Dec 06 Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex

Dec 08 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Dec 09 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Dec 12 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Dec 13 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Dec 15 Las Vegas, N – Brooklyn Bowl

Dec 17 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Dec 18 Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine Expo Hall