We Love Green Festival Forms Strategic Partnership With Combat, AEG Presents

We Love Green, the renowned Paris music and sustainability-focused festival, has announced a strategic partnership with media and culture company Combat and global live entertainment giant AEG Presents. The move is expected to support the festival’s continued growth and global ambitions while maintaining its reputation for innovation and ecological responsibility.

Founded by We Love Art, Because Group, and Corida, We Love Green has evolved over the past decade into one of Europe’s standout summer festivals, drawing more than 120,000 attendees annually to Paris’ Bois de Vincennes. The festival is known for its forward-thinking music programming, commitment to environmental practices, and cultural diversity.

Since its inception in 2011, We Love Green has hosted first-time French performances from global artists including Charli XCX, Rosalía, Jorja Smith, Lorde, Aya Nakamura, and Angèle. Its stages have welcomed a broad range of acts from Tyler, the Creator and Gorillaz to Björk, LCD Soundsystem, and Little Simz, underscoring its eclectic and influential musical scope.

Beyond music, the festival features plant-based cuisine from celebrated chefs, dedicated spaces for comedy and talks, and immersive art installations—all powered by 100% renewable energy. Its sustainability efforts have earned the festival the Green Operations Award from Yourope in 2024 and more than a decade of “Outstanding” certification from A Greener Festival.

The new partnership brings together a trio of influential players. Combat, the publisher of Radio Nova and Les Inrockuptibles and co-producer of other major French festivals including Rock en Seine, brings deep cultural and media roots. AEG Presents, with a vast portfolio that includes All Points East and Lollapalooza, adds global operational expertise.

“This partnership marks a new chapter in the history of We Love Green,” Marie Sabot, Festival Director and founder of We Love Art, said in a press release. “It will help us amplify our values alongside partners who share our vision of a creative, responsible, and ever-evolving festival.”

“This is more than a partnership — it is a strategic alliance that reflects our belief in the power of culture to drive change,” added Mathieu Pigasse, founder and president of Combat. “With AEG at our side, we are bringing the scale, resources and ambition needed to elevate We Love Green while preserving its singular identity.”

AEG Presents Chairman and CEO Jay Marciano praised the festival’s leadership, noting that “Emmanuel [de Buretel] and the entire We Love Green team have built a festival that is one of the marquee live events in Europe.”

Looking ahead, the festival’s organizers are already planning the 2026 edition, with more announcements expected this fall. The focus will be on scaling We Love Green’s global presence while staying true to its environmentally conscious roots.