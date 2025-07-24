Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Dead at 71

Legendary wrestler and WWE icon Hulk Hogan has died at 71-years-old, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported that a cardiac arrest call was placed and medics were sent to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida, and he was carried on a stretcher into an ambulance.

This follows news last month where Hogan’s wife, Sky, denied rumors that he was in a coma and said that his heart was “strong” after he recovered from a neck surgery.

No further information has been made available at this time.

WWE released a statement on Thursday, writing that the organization is “saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.”

“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980’s,” WWE said. “WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was born in Augusta, Georgia in 1953. He went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon, transforming the WWE. After defeating the Iron Sheik for the World Heavyweight Championship in 1984, he coined the term “Hulkamania.” His most memorable performances include a matchup with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania X8 in 2002, as well as a face-off with Andre the Giant.

In 2005, Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, though he was removed in 2015 following a scandal over alleged racist comments during a sexual encounter. The clip was posted by Gawker, and Hogan sued the publication, winning the lawsuit. He was re-inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 as a member of New world Order (NWO).

This week, Fox Nation had signed its second deal in the live sports arena as the exclusive broadcast partner for Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and Chad Bronstein’s Real American Freestyle. The amateur-style wrestling competition was set to be run by Hogan, Bischoff, Bronstein, and Izzy Martinez, with the inaugural match scheduled for August 30 in Cleveland.

Hogan last appeared on WWE during RAW’s Netflix debut on January 6.

This is a developing story. Stay with TicketNews for updates.