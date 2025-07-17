WWE, Maybelline Team Up for First-Ever Cosmetics Partnership Ahead of Evolution Event

WWE and Maybelline New York have announced a new partnership making the global beauty giant the first-ever Official Cosmetics Partner of the wrestling brand.

The agreement kicks off with Maybelline serving as the presenting partner of Evolution, WWE’s all-women’s Premium Live Event, which returns Sunday, July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind crossover between the worlds of beauty and professional wrestling. As part of the deal, Maybelline will feature prominently in WWE programming, including center mat ring branding, social media activations, and a custom video vignette tied to the event.

“WWE is excited to collaborate with Maybelline, a partner that not only leads the beauty industry but also shares our vision for highlighting amazing individuals across the roster,” said Brit Santypal, senior vice president of partnership marketing for TKO Group Holdings, WWE’s parent company.

Maybelline’s branding presence at Evolution reflects a broader effort to connect with diverse audiences and amplify messages of empowerment and self-expression.

“Maybelline New York is proud to partner with WWE and have the opportunity to put our products to the ultimate test,” said Amy Whang, president of Maybelline New York. “As the presenting sponsor of Evolution, we’re not just showing up in the ring; we’re supporting a global community that inspires confidence and self-expression, both in and out of the spotlight.”

The activation strategy was developed in conjunction with Beauty Co-Lab, the media agency of record for L’Oréal, Maybelline’s parent company.

“Maybelline continues to lead the way by moving at the speed of culture — connecting beauty with entertainment in bold, inclusive, and unexpected ways,” said Delphine Hernoux, CEO of Beauty Co-Lab.

The Evolution event marks a significant moment for both WWE and its fans. Originally launched in 2018, Evolution was WWE’s first all-female pay-per-view, spotlighting the promotion’s growing roster of women’s talent and the increasing visibility of female athletes in sports entertainment.