WWE’s NXT Heatwave to Take Over Lowell’s Memorial Auditorium This August

A heat wave is heading to Lowell, Massachusetts — and we’re not just talking about the weather.

WWE is bringing NXT Heatwave to the Lowell Memorial Auditorium this summer, marking the brand’s return to the Massachusetts venue for the first time since 2023’s Battleground event.

The Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, August 24, and will showcase top talent from WWE’s NXT brand, including current champions Oba Femi (NXT Champion), Jacey Jane (NXT Women’s Champion), Ethan Page (NXT North American Champion), and Sol Ruca (NXT Women’s North American Champion). TNA World Champion Trick Williams is also set to appear, highlighting ongoing crossover storylines between WWE and TNA Wrestling.

Tickets for Heatwave go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET via Etix. Fans can gain early access through a presale starting Tuesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. ET by using the code “NXTTIX” on the same site. The presale ends at 11:59 p.m. ET that day.

NXT has continued to grow its fan base with a younger roster and increasing presence on WWE programming. Heatwave’s announcement reflects continued investment in live touring for the developmental brand, giving fans in the Northeast a rare chance to experience a televised NXT event in person.