WWE Set for Three-Night Takeover in Perth with SmackDown, Crown Jewel, RAW

WWE is bringing a major three-night live event series to Perth, Western Australia, in October 2025, highlighted by Crown Jewel: Perth and appearances by top wrestling superstars, including John Cena and Rhea Ripley.

The action kicks off at RAC Arena with SmackDown on Friday, October 10, followed by the premium live event Crown Jewel: Perth on Saturday, October 11. The weekend wraps with Raw on Monday, October 13.

Three-day combo tickets for the WWE Perth takeover go on sale to the general public Wednesday, July 2 at 1 p.m. AWST via Ticketek.com.au. A presale for the combo packages begins Monday, June 30 at 1 p.m. AWST, with fans encouraged to register at WWE.com.

Crown Jewel: Perth is set to feature a lineup of WWE’s biggest stars. Among the headline names is Undisputed WWE Champion Cena, who will make his final WWE appearance in Australia as part of his 2025 farewell tour. Also expected is Australian-born Ripley, a fan favorite and former Women’s World Champion.

Fans looking for an upgraded experience can access Crown Jewel: Perth Priority Passes through WWE’s partner On Location. These packages include premium ringside seating, exclusive hospitality events with WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, photo ops, and more. Travel packages are also available through Sportsnet Holidays.

Individual event ticket sales will be announced at a later date.