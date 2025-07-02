Yo Gabba Gabba! Unveils US Tour

Yo Gabba Gabba! announced that it will embark on its Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! tour this summer, bringing its Emmy-nominated, family-friendly live concert experience to theaters across the United States.
The Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! tour runs August 1 through 31, with 24 performances at venues coast to coast, including Fox Theatre Pomona in Pomona, California, Balboa Theatre in San Diego, Riviera Theatre in Chicago, Roadrunner in Boston, and The Novo in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 2, at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster and the Yo Gabba Gabba! website. Fans can find more information and purchase tickets at https://www.yogabbagabba.com/pages/tour. Tickets are also available through resale marketplace Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating common service fees. Visit Yo Gabba Gabba! Tickets for more details.
Since debuting on Nickelodeon in 2007, Yo Gabba Gabba! has become a staple of children’s entertainment, spawning live tours, festival appearances and interactive events that celebrate music, art and imagination.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Yo Gabba Gabba! Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Aug. 1
|Fox Theatre Pomona, Pomona, California
|Aug. 2
|Balboa Theatre, San Diego, California
|Aug. 3
|San Jose Civic, San Jose, California
|Aug. 5
|The Complex, Salt Lake City, Utah
|Aug. 6
|Paramount Theatre, Denver, Colorado
|Aug. 8
|The Midland, Kansas City, Missouri
|Aug. 9
|Orpheum Theater, Omaha, Nebraska
|Aug. 10
|Riviera Theatre, Chicago, Illinois
|Aug. 11
|Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, Michigan
|Aug. 13
|KEMBA Live!, Columbus, Ohio
|Aug. 14
|The Agora, Cleveland, Ohio
|Aug. 15
|Stage AE, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Aug. 16
|Keswick Theatre, Glenside, Pennsylvania
|Aug. 18
|Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts
|Aug. 19
|Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, New Jersey
|Aug. 20
|Lyric Baltimore, Baltimore, Maryland
|Aug. 21
|DPAC, Durham, North Carolina
|Aug. 23
|The Pinnacle, Nashville, Tennessee
|Aug. 24
|The Eastern, Atlanta, Georgia
|Aug. 26
|The Bomb Factory, Dallas, Texas
|Aug. 27
|Bass Concert Hall, Austin, Texas
|Aug. 29
|The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Tucson, Arizona
|Aug. 30
|Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona
|Aug. 31
|The Novo, Los Angeles, California
