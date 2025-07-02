Yo Gabba Gabba! Unveils US Tour

Yo Gabba Gabba! announced that it will embark on its Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! tour this summer, bringing its Emmy-nominated, family-friendly live concert experience to theaters across the United States.

The Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! tour runs August 1 through 31, with 24 performances at venues coast to coast, including Fox Theatre Pomona in Pomona, California, Balboa Theatre in San Diego, Riviera Theatre in Chicago, Roadrunner in Boston, and The Novo in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 2, at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster and the Yo Gabba Gabba! website. Fans can find more information and purchase tickets at https://www.yogabbagabba.com/pages/tour. Tickets are also available through resale marketplace Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating common service fees. Visit Yo Gabba Gabba! Tickets for more details.

Since debuting on Nickelodeon in 2007, Yo Gabba Gabba! has become a staple of children’s entertainment, spawning live tours, festival appearances and interactive events that celebrate music, art and imagination.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Aug. 1 Fox Theatre Pomona, Pomona, California Aug. 2 Balboa Theatre, San Diego, California Aug. 3 San Jose Civic, San Jose, California Aug. 5 The Complex, Salt Lake City, Utah Aug. 6 Paramount Theatre, Denver, Colorado Aug. 8 The Midland, Kansas City, Missouri Aug. 9 Orpheum Theater, Omaha, Nebraska Aug. 10 Riviera Theatre, Chicago, Illinois Aug. 11 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, Michigan Aug. 13 KEMBA Live!, Columbus, Ohio Aug. 14 The Agora, Cleveland, Ohio Aug. 15 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Aug. 16 Keswick Theatre, Glenside, Pennsylvania Aug. 18 Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts Aug. 19 Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, New Jersey Aug. 20 Lyric Baltimore, Baltimore, Maryland Aug. 21 DPAC, Durham, North Carolina Aug. 23 The Pinnacle, Nashville, Tennessee Aug. 24 The Eastern, Atlanta, Georgia Aug. 26 The Bomb Factory, Dallas, Texas Aug. 27 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, Texas Aug. 29 The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Tucson, Arizona Aug. 30 Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona Aug. 31 The Novo, Los Angeles, California

