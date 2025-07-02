Yo Gabba Gabba! Unveils US Tour

By Victoria Drum

Yo Gabba Gabba! announced that it will embark on its Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! tour this summer, bringing its Emmy-nominated, family-friendly live concert experience to theaters across the United States.

The Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! tour runs August 1 through 31, with 24 performances at venues coast to coast, including Fox Theatre Pomona in Pomona, California, Balboa Theatre in San Diego, Riviera Theatre in Chicago, Roadrunner in Boston, and The Novo in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 2, at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster and the Yo Gabba Gabba! website. Fans can find more information and purchase tickets at https://www.yogabbagabba.com/pages/tour. Tickets are also available through resale marketplace Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating common service fees. Visit Yo Gabba Gabba! Tickets for more details.

Since debuting on Nickelodeon in 2007, Yo Gabba Gabba! has become a staple of children’s entertainment, spawning live tours, festival appearances and interactive events that celebrate music, art and imagination.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Yo Gabba Gabba! Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Aug. 1Fox Theatre Pomona, Pomona, California
Aug. 2Balboa Theatre, San Diego, California
Aug. 3San Jose Civic, San Jose, California
Aug. 5The Complex, Salt Lake City, Utah
Aug. 6Paramount Theatre, Denver, Colorado
Aug. 8The Midland, Kansas City, Missouri
Aug. 9Orpheum Theater, Omaha, Nebraska
Aug. 10Riviera Theatre, Chicago, Illinois
Aug. 11Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, Michigan
Aug. 13KEMBA Live!, Columbus, Ohio
Aug. 14The Agora, Cleveland, Ohio
Aug. 15Stage AE, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Aug. 16Keswick Theatre, Glenside, Pennsylvania
Aug. 18Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts
Aug. 19Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, New Jersey
Aug. 20Lyric Baltimore, Baltimore, Maryland
Aug. 21DPAC, Durham, North Carolina
Aug. 23The Pinnacle, Nashville, Tennessee
Aug. 24The Eastern, Atlanta, Georgia
Aug. 26The Bomb Factory, Dallas, Texas
Aug. 27Bass Concert Hall, Austin, Texas
Aug. 29The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Tucson, Arizona
Aug. 30Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona
Aug. 31The Novo, Los Angeles, California

