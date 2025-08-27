112 Announces ‘Room 112’ Fall, Winter Theater Tour

Grammy-winning R&B group 112 will embark on a 19-stop theater tour across the United States this fall and winter.

The “Room 112” Tour, produced by Live Nation Urban, begins on November 5 at the Akron Civic Center in Akron, Ohio. From there, the tour is set to make stops in cities such as Detroit, Brooklyn, Chicago, Dallas, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, before wrapping up on February 6 in Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle.

The tour offers a more intimate concert experience, giving fans the chance to see 112 perform in smaller theater venues rather than large arenas. Supporting 112 on the road will be 90s R&B group Total and Case.

Tickets go on presale starting August 26, with additional presales through August 28. General public sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on August 29 via Ticketmaster.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

November 5 – Akron, OK // Akron Civic Theatre

November 6 – Detroit, MI // Fox Theatre

November 12 – Stamford, CT // Samford Palace

November 13 – Brooklyn, NY // Kings Theatre

November 15 – Chicago, IL // Arie Crown Theater

November 16 – St. Louis, MO // Stifel Theatre

November 21 – Dallas, TX // Music Hall at Fair Park

November 23 – Houston, TX // Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

November 29 – Jacksonville, FL // Florida Theater

November 30 – New Orleans, LA // Orpheum Theatre

January 23 – Los Angeles, CA // YouTube Theater

January 24 – Oakland, CA //Oakland Paramount

January 25 – Las Vegas, NV // Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

January 28 – Indianapolis, IN // Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

January 30 – Philadelphia, PA // The Met

February 1 – Washington, DC // The Theater at MGM National Harbor

February 3 – Raleigh, NC // Meymandi Concert Hall

February 5 – Charlotte, NC // Ovens Auditorium

February 6 – Atlanta, GA // Tabernacle