Accesso Expands PayPal Partnership to Offer More Flexible Guest Payment Options

Accesso Technology Group is expanding its partnership with PayPal to give venues worldwide a broader set of payment options, enhancing flexibility for guests and boosting conversion opportunities for operators.

The upgraded integration builds on Accesso’s existing PayPal Checkout support, now extending to Venmo, Pay Later, PayPal Credit, Pay in 3 (UK), and guest card checkout — all available within a streamlined, mobile-friendly interface through accessoPay 3.0.

Photo via accesso

“Consumer expectations are evolving rapidly, and it’s vital we empower our clients with the trusted, flexible payment options guests expect,” said Michael Wiggins, Senior Director, Global Services at Accesso. “This expanded collaboration with PayPal broadens our wallet offering to provide an even stronger commerce platform built for growth. It’s about giving guests more ways to pay — and giving our clients more ways to convert.”

Among the features included in the new rollout:

PayPal Checkout with trusted security and uninterrupted on-site checkout.

with trusted security and uninterrupted on-site checkout. Venmo , aimed at Millennial and Gen Z users.

, aimed at Millennial and Gen Z users. Pay Later and PayPal Credit , providing financing flexibility.

, providing financing flexibility. Guest Checkout for debit and credit card payments without requiring a PayPal account.

for debit and credit card payments without requiring a PayPal account. Pay in 3 (UK), offering interest-free installments for eligible users.

The integration is designed to help attractions, cultural venues, ski areas, and entertainment operators meet growing consumer demand for speed, security, and choice at checkout.

Accesso, which serves more than 1,200 venues globally, continues to invest in payment and commerce technology to support ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and guest experience management.

PayPal is set to highlight its offerings as a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming Accesso Client Conference 2025 in Orlando, Florida.