AEG Community Foundation Awards $400K in Grants to Nonprofits Nationwide

AEG announced today that 20 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. will receive a total of $400,000 in grants from the AEG Community Foundation, supporting programs in K-12 education, the arts, and health and wellness.

Grants ranging from $15,000 to $25,000 were distributed to community-based organizations in cities where AEG and its partners operate. Many of this year’s recipients were nominated by AEG employees, with final selections reviewed by the foundation’s national executive board.

“For 25 years AEG has invested in non-profit organizations that make a meaningful difference in underserved communities with a goal of helping these communities thrive,” Martha Saucedo, AEG’s Chief External Affairs Officer, said in a press release. “The grants being awarded today will support the valuable work these nonprofits do every day to uplift and empower the people they serve.”

K-12 Education Recipients

Organizations receiving support for education initiatives include:

BOSS, Inc. (Long Beach, CA)



Little Tokyo Service Center (Los Angeles, CA)



All People Community Center (Los Angeles, CA)



Boys & Girls Club of Carson (Carson, CA)



Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan (Ypsilanti, MI)



California Science Center Foundation (Los Angeles, CA)



City Year New York (New York, NY)



California Hospital Medical Center Foundation (Los Angeles, CA)



Central American Resource Center – CARECEN (Los Angeles, CA)



Arts Recipients

Funding in the arts category will benefit:

Girls Write Nashville (Nashville, TN)



Heart of Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)



A Place Called Home (Los Angeles, CA)



The Troy Andrews Foundation (New Orleans, LA)



Inner-City Arts (Los Angeles, CA)



Youth on Record (Denver, CO)



Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation (Santa Barbara, CA)



Alianza Coachella Valley (Coachella, CA)



Angelica Center for Arts and Music (Los Angeles, CA)



Health and Wellness Recipients

Health-focused organizations awarded grants include:

Olive Crest (Las Vegas, NV)



YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)



Grant recipients praised the program’s impact.

“This isn’t just funding; it’s an investment in our Hope Street families,” said Susan Shum, Chief Philanthropy Officer at California Hospital Medical Center Foundation, which received $20,000 for its after-school program.

Jami Duffy, Executive Director of Youth on Record in Denver, said that “this support is about opening doors for young people and fueling the future of Colorado’s music scene,” adding: “AEG’s backing helps us connect them to real jobs and internships.”

More information is available at www.aegworldwide.com.