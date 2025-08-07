American Express Renews Global Partnership With AEG, Adds New Benefits for Cardholders

AEG and American Express have renewed and expanded their long-standing global partnership, deepening ties across key areas of the live entertainment and sports industries. The agreement spans five core verticals—venues, festivals, touring, ticketing, and sports—making it the most extensive annual partnership in AEG’s history.

Under the new deal, American Express becomes the official payment partner for more than 40 major AEG properties across four continents. The partnership reinforces Amex’s commitment to enhancing live entertainment experiences for its Card Members through exclusive access, perks, and branded activations.

“Together, we’ve built something rare—bringing music, sports, and entertainment to life in ways that feel personal, memorable, and deeply meaningful,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express. “We’re not just expanding what fans can access—we’re reimagining how they connect with the moments that matter.”

The expanded alliance includes high-profile festivals like Coachella, Stagecoach, All Points East, and American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, which wrapped up its 2025 run in London on July 13. Card Members at these events benefit from enhanced experiences such as exclusive merchandise, offers, and onsite perks.

Amex will also continue to invest in venues operated by The Bowery Presents in New York and Boston, as well as Goldenvoice’s marquee festivals. Additionally, the American Express Venue Collection™ continues to provide consistent Card Member benefits—including early ticket access, dedicated entrances, and concession offers—at major venues such as Crypto.com Arena, Dignity Health Sports Park, and The O2 in London.

AEG’s sports teams remain a part of the collaboration, with American Express extending its support of the LA Kings (NHL) and LA Galaxy (MLS). The renewal also introduces new integration capabilities within AXS, AEG’s global ticketing platform, further streamlining the fan experience for Amex Card Members.

“This is a defining partnership for AEG—one that continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible across live entertainment and fan engagement,” said Todd Goldstein, Chief Revenue Officer at AEG. “Together, we’re delivering for Amex Card Members and fans in more measurable and impactful ways than ever before.”

Amex will maintain its status as a Founding Partner at flagship venues including Uber Arena in Berlin, in addition to Crypto.com Arena, Dignity Health Sports Park, and The O2. These locations also feature branded spaces like the Centurion Suite and American Express Lounge, offering Card Members premium amenities and viewing options.

AEG and American Express first joined forces in 2005 through a partnership focused on ticket presales and venue access. Two decades later, the relationship has evolved into a globally integrated collaboration that continues to shape the fan experience across the entertainment landscape.

“Amex is more than a partner—they’re a co-architect in how we design the future of live entertainment,” said Russell Silvers, President and COO, AEG Global Partnerships.

Find more information regarding the partnership here.