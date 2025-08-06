Ankalaev-Pereira Title Rematch Headlines UFC 320 in Las Vegas This October

UFC returns to Las Vegas this fall with a marquee light heavyweight championship rematch between reigning titleholder Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Alex Pereira, set to headline UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, October 4.

The main card airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, with preliminary bouts available via ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Early prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass.

Tickets for UFC 320 go on sale to the general public Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com, with a limit of eight per customer. UFC Fight Club members have early access beginning Wednesday, August 6, followed by a presale for UFC newsletter subscribers on Thursday, August 7. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

High-Stakes Rematch Headlines Card

Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC), fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia, claimed the 205-pound crown by defeating Pereira earlier this year and will now look to solidify his reign in their second meeting. The Russian champion has compiled a resume of impressive wins, including victories over Aleksandar Rakić, Johnny Walker, and Anthony Smith.

Pereira (12-3), who trains out of Danbury, Connecticut, by way of São Paulo, Brazil, is aiming for redemption. A former two-division UFC titleholder, he has made headlines with knockouts over Israel Adesanya, Jiří Procházka, and Jamahal Hill since his Octagon debut in 2021.

Bantamweight Title Fight Co-Main Event

In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili defends his title against No. 4 contender Cory Sandhagen. Dvalishvili (20-4), currently on a 12-fight win streak and ranked No. 3 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings, has recently defeated top names including Sean O’Malley (twice), Umar Nurmagomedov, and Henry Cejudo.

Sandhagen (18-5), of Aurora, Colorado, has earned his shot at the belt with wins over Deiveson Figueiredo, Rob Font, and Marlon Vera.

Additional Fights Announced

The UFC 320 undercard features several compelling matchups, including:

Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (15-6) in a light heavyweight bout with title implications.

(31-5-1) vs. (15-6) in a light heavyweight bout with title implications. Abus Magomedov (28-6-1) faces rising middleweight Joe Pyfer (14-3).

(28-6-1) faces rising middleweight (14-3). Ateba Gautier (8-1) returns quickly to take on Ozzy Diaz (10-3).

(8-1) returns quickly to take on (10-3). Edmen Shahbazyan (15-5) meets Andre Muniz (24-7) in a middleweight clash.

(15-5) meets (24-7) in a middleweight clash. A flyweight bout between Veronica Hardy (9-5-1) and Brogan Walker (8-4).

(9-5-1) and (8-4). Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos in a bantamweight showdown between top-10 contenders.

VIP Experience packages are available through UFC’s official partner On Location, offering premium seating, hospitality, and meet-and-greets. More information is available at UFCVIP.com.

All bouts are subject to change. For full card updates and event information, visit UFC.com.