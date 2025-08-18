Anonymous Alt-Metal Act PRESIDENT Announce First-Ever U.S. Headlining Shows

The mysterious, anonymous alt-metal group PRESIDENT has announced a pair of U.S. headlining shows ahead of their international tour in 2026.

The U.S. shows will take place on December 3 in New York City at the Gramercy Theatre before heading to Los Angeles for a gig at The Roxy Theatre on December 8. From there, the group will head to Australia for a trio of shows, followed by a European run beginning in Paris on January 9, with stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, London, and more through the spring.

“Two inaugural headline rallies have been scheduled this December…” the band said in a press release. “These are the only U.S. PRESIDENT appearances of 2025. A call to both coasts. A moment of unity. Volume is inevitable.”

Tickets for all shows are on sale now via the band's official website at presidentband.com.

PRESIDENT first garnered attention after playing UK’s Download festival completely unknown. The members’ identities have not been confirmed at this time.

Find PRESIDENT’s full list of upcoming tour dates below: