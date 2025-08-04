Atlanta Hawks, Giving Kitchen Partner for One-Night-Only ‘Forkside Seats’ Dining Experience

The Atlanta Hawks and Giving Kitchen are teaming up to host a one-of-a-kind dining event, Forkside Seats, set for Sunday, September 28, 2025, at State Farm Arena. The evening will celebrate Atlanta’s culinary scene while raising funds to support food service workers in crisis.

Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, Forkside Seats will feature an arena-floor, family-style dinner curated by acclaimed chef G. Garvin, who serves as State Farm Arena’s Chief Culinary Officer. Before the main meal, attendees will enjoy a cocktail hour with tastings from 18 of Atlanta’s newest and most in-demand restaurants and bars in premium arena spaces, including the Owners Lounge, Delta SKY360° Club, and the Atlanta Hawks Locker Room.

Participating restaurants include:

Avize

Bar ANA

BOSK

Café Momentum Atlanta

Capolinea at Signia by Hilton

Ela

Elektra at Forth Hotel

Fawn Wine and Amaro Bar

Jolene Jolene

LowCountry Steak

Lucky Star

Mothers Best

Pizza Verdura Sincera

Pure Quill Superette

Rolled n Tangled

Storyteller Goods

The Ramspeck

Tiger Sun

“Forkside Seats brings together Atlanta’s electric culinary talent, the generosity of our partners, and a truly one-of-a-kind experience for guests—all to uplift the people who make our city’s food scene possible,” said Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, founder of Giving Kitchen.

Founded in 2013, Giving Kitchen has provided over $15 million in financial assistance to more than 30,000 food service workers facing unexpected hardships including illness, injury, or family emergencies. Proceeds from the event will support its continued efforts.

“At the Hawks, we believe in lifting up our city in every way possible,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “This partnership with Giving Kitchen is the perfect way to bring Atlanta’s thriving culinary identity to life.”

Tickets for Forkside Seats are available at givingkitchen.org/forksideseats.