AXS Adds New Executives to Boost Stadium, Arena, Artist Relations Strategies

AXS has bolstered its leadership team with two key hires aimed at strengthening ties with venues and artists across the live entertainment industry.

The ticketing and event technology company named Sarah Vetting as general manager of stadiums and arenas, and Annie Flook as vice president of artist relations. Both bring more than 15 years of industry experience to their roles.

“Sarah and Annie bring an incredible mix of experience, vision, and passion to AXS,” Dean DeWulf, head of North American venues at AXS, said in a press release. “Sarah’s leadership in large-scale venue strategy and Annie’s deep understanding of artist development and fan engagement make them uniquely suited to help us scale with excellence and integrity.”

Vetting, based in Los Angeles, previously served as managing director of programming and business development at First & Goal Inc., where she oversaw operations for Lumen Field, WAMU Theater, and other spaces. She was involved in securing and executing 40 major stadium tours — including the Rolling Stones, Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar & SZA — while boosting event revenue by 71%.

At AXS, she will manage the company’s stadiums and arenas business across North America, working with large-scale venue partners and overseeing teams in account management, sales, and client success.

“AXS is known for pushing the industry forward, and I’m thrilled to join a team that shares my commitment to delivering seamless, high-impact events,” Vetting said in a statement.

Flook will work out of AXS’s Nashville office, leading artist engagement and strategic partnerships. She most recently served as director of artist partnerships and business development at Propeller, driving campaigns for acts including Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Noah Kahan, and Sabrina Carpenter. In 2024, her work generated more than $13 million for nonprofits and grew the platform’s user base by over 1 million.

Her earlier career at Warner Music Group included nearly a decade in touring and artist development roles at Elektra Music Group and Atlantic Records, where she managed touring, ticketing, and marketing strategies for a variety of artists.

“AXS is redefining what ticketing can mean for artists and fans alike,” Flook said in a statement. “I’m excited to help build bridges between creators and technology — and to champion solutions that prioritize transparency, innovation, and long-term career growth for artists.”