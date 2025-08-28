Balu Brigada tickets on sale in Atlanta at Terminal West

Balu Brigada, the New Zealand-born pop-rock duo, are bringing their infectious sound to Atlanta. They will perform at Terminal West on November 4, 2025, for one night only.

Tickets for the Nov. 4 concert are available now. Fans can purchase at the Terminal West box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

Brothers Henry and Pierre Beasley, known as Balu Brigada, have been making waves with their hook-driven, genre-blending music. Their live sets mix upbeat grooves with heartfelt ballads, making them one of today’s most promising international acts.

Terminal West provides the perfect intimate setting for Balu Brigada’s high-energy yet personal performance style. This Atlanta stop gives fans a rare chance to catch the duo stateside on their growing tour schedule.

Shop for Balu Brigada tickets at Terminal West on November 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Balu Brigada tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.