Bandsintown to Power YouTube Concert Listings in Global Discovery Deal

Bandsintown has struck an exclusive deal to provide concert listings across YouTube and YouTube Music, giving artists a new path to reach the platform’s massive audience while boosting ticket sales.

The partnership, announced this week, means live event information published through Bandsintown for Artists will automatically appear on YouTube, including on Official Artist Channels, Shorts, and eventually the YouTube homepage. A similar rollout is planned later this year on YouTube Music, where concerts will be visible on artist and home pages.

Fans will also receive push notifications alerting them to nearby shows, making live music discovery more seamless. In addition, Bandsintown users can claim a two-month free trial of YouTube Premium as part of the integration.

“At a time when musicians continue to struggle to generate income, this exclusive integration with YouTube further demonstrates Bandsintown’s ethos to create value and equal opportunity for artists worldwide, of all sizes and genres, to get discovered on digital platforms and sell more tickets,” said Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown co-founder and managing partner.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter, fresh off a Lollapalooza headlining set, is the featured artist for the launch. With more than 12 million YouTube subscribers and over 1 million Bandsintown followers, Carpenter’s tour dates will now gain expanded visibility across both platforms.

The deal adds YouTube to Bandsintown’s growing network of major digital partners. Over the past 18 months, the company has become a preferred live music data provider for Google, Spotify, Apple, and Shazam. Bandsintown currently draws concert data from more than 700,000 artists and 65,000 venues and promoters, publishing about 2.3 million events annually.