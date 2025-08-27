Bay FC Sets NWSL Attendance Record with 40,091 at Oracle Park

Bay FC set a new National Women’s Soccer League attendance record on Saturday when 40,091 fans filled Oracle Park in San Francisco for its match against the Washington Spirit.

The crowd surpassed the previous league record of 35,038, set last year at Wrigley Field in Chicago when Bay FC faced the Chicago Stars.

The event, billed as The Show at Oracle Park, presented by Visa, marked the first time Bay FC staged a game at the Major League Baseball venue, home to the San Francisco Giants. The club normally plays at PayPal Park in San Jose, which it shares with Major League Soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes.

Bay FC’s prior home attendance high was 18,000, recorded in March 2024 against the Houston Dash. Saturday’s number more than doubled that figure.

“Breaking the NWSL attendance record is a historic moment that extends far beyond a single match,” Bay FC said in a statement. “It represents the foundation we are building at Bay FC and the legacy we hope to leave for future generations of players and fans,” Bay FC said in a statement.

“By pushing boundaries today, we are shaping what women’s football will look like tomorrow. Special thanks to each and every Bay Area fan. You made this historic moment possible.”