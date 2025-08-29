Blake Shelton Announces Eight-Night Las Vegas Return at The Colosseum

Blake Shelton will return to Las Vegas in January 2026 for an eight-night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Blake Shelton: Live In Las Vegas,” is scheduled to run from January 15 through January 31.

“We had so much fun earlier this year, I figured – why not do it again,” Shelton said in the announcement. “This time we’re gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions. Let’s go, Vegas.”

Tickets for the residency go on sale to the public on August 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can access a presale starting August 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi, the official card of the residency, is offering its cardmembers early access through the Citi Entertainment program. Citi card presales run from August 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT to August 27 at 10:00 p.m. PT.

Additional presales will be available for Caesars Rewards members, Ole Red customers, Live Nation participants, and Ticketmaster buyers starting August 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT and ending August 27 at 10:00 p.m. PT.

Notably, Shelton will perform at Jack’s Bash 3 in South Dakota on August 28, Boots in the Park in California on September 13, and the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater in Alabama on October 17 before returning to Las Vegas.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Shelton’s official website. A complete list of residency dates can be found below:

January 15, 2026 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

January 18, 2026 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

January 21, 2026 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

January 23, 2026 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

January 24, 2026 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

January 28, 2026 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

January 30, 2026 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

January 31, 2026 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV