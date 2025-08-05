Blue Jays Run Has Tickets Red Hot in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Texas Rangers at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, NY. July 16, 2021 | Photo by Jeffrey Hayes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently first in the American League East — and fans are feeling the burn of high ticket prices.

The team recently played a sold-out series against the New York Yankees, and resale tickets started at $200. Those price hikes continued when the Blue Jays took-on Kansas City Royals; during their home opener last week, fans reported tickets in the 500 level for $80 — more than double the ticket’s face value.

As of Tuesday morning, tickets to the Blue Jays’ game versus the Colorado Rockies remain high. On SeatGeek, front row tickets are $200 each.

Interest in the Blue Jays has just peaked this summer, following the team’s underwhelming start to 2025. One season ticket holder, Heather Gardiner, told The Canadian Press that she was unable to sell her two season tickets near the visitors dugout earlier this year.

“We were posting on social media three days before a game saying, ‘We can’t make it and if you want the tickets let me know and they’re yours,’” Gardiner said. “They were free and people weren’t taking them.”

However, interest quickly changed to coincide with the Blue Jays’ standings. Gardiner told the publication that the face value of her tickets sit at just over $100 per game, but during the Yankees series, she was able to make $450.

The Blue Jays will take on the Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a game versus the Dodgers on Friday.