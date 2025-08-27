Brandy & Monica Expand ‘The Boy Is Mine Tour’

Brandy and Monica have added new dates to their co-headlining “The Boy Is Mine Tour” ahead of its October launch.

The tour will now include stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 24 and Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on October 26. Fans in Chicago, Inglewood, California, and Atlanta will also get a second show, with performances at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on October 25, the Kia Forum in Inglewood on November 6, and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on December 4.

Coco Jones will support the Nashville, Kansas City, and new Chicago shows. She joins previously announced openers Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts.

The expanded schedule brings the tour to 32 shows. The tour is set to kick off on October 16 at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. From there, the pair is set to make stops in cities such as Baltimore, Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New York before wrapping December 7 at Houston’s Toyota Center.

American Express presales for the new dates begin at 10 a.m. local time on August 26 and run through 11:59 p.m. on August 28. Artist, venue, and promoter presales will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time on August 28. Tickets go on general sale at 10 a.m. local time on August 29 via Ticketmaster.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

10/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *

10/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena $

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena $

10/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center $

10/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum *

10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

11/01 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum *

11/02 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

11/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

11/08 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

11/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

11/14 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena *

11/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC *

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

11/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

11/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall *

11/23 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum ^

11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

11/30 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

12/04 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

12/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

12/06 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

12/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

12/12 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena *

12/13 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

12/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena *

* = w/ Kelly Rowland and Muni Long

$ = w/ Muni Long and Coco Jones

^ = w/ Kelly Rowland