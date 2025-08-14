‘Building the Band’s’ Morning Til Midnight Announces First Tour

Midnight Til Morning successfully formed a music group on Netflix’s hit new series “Building the Band,” and while they weren’t crowned the winners on the show, they’ve vowed to stick together — and head out on tour.
The debut tour will cross the U.S., Canada, and Australia this fall, kicking-off at Orlando, Florida’s The Plaza Live on October 9. From there, they’ll appear in cities like Boston, New York, Toronto, Austin, Portland, and Los Angeles, stopping at venues along the way including Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, Le National in Montreal, and The Showbox in Seattle.
The Australian leg of the tour will see the band stop in Moore Park and Woolloongabba before wrapping-up in Melbourne at 170 Russell on November 23.
Tickets are now available via the band’s official website, with VIP options available.
Midnight Til Morning — comprised of Shane Appell, Zach Newbould, Conor Smith and Mason Watts — have only released two studio songs since the show aired, including “Bye” and “Ghost of Us.” While on “Building the Band,” the group garnered attention for their distinct – yet different – vocal styles on covers of songs like Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” and Post Malone’s “Circles.”
Find Midnight Til Morning’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Midnight Til Morning | Fall Tour Dates 2025
USA & Canada
10/9 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
10/12 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
10/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
10/16 – New York, NY – Racket NYC
10/17 – Boston, MA – Royale
10/19 – Montréal, QC, CA – Le National
10/24 – Toronto, ON, CA – Annabel’s
10/26 – Detroit, MI – El Club
10/27 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
10/31 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin
11/1 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory
11/3 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
11/6 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/9 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
11/10 – Vancouver, BC, CA – Vogue Theatre
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
11/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Australia
11/20 – Moore Park, AU – Liberty Hall
11/22 – Woolloongabba, AU – The Princess Theatre
11/23 – Melbourne, AU – 170 Russell