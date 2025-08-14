‘Building the Band’s’ Morning Til Midnight Announces First Tour

Midnight Til Morning successfully formed a music group on Netflix’s hit new series “Building the Band,” and while they weren’t crowned the winners on the show, they’ve vowed to stick together — and head out on tour.

The debut tour will cross the U.S., Canada, and Australia this fall, kicking-off at Orlando, Florida’s The Plaza Live on October 9. From there, they’ll appear in cities like Boston, New York, Toronto, Austin, Portland, and Los Angeles, stopping at venues along the way including Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, Le National in Montreal, and The Showbox in Seattle.

The Australian leg of the tour will see the band stop in Moore Park and Woolloongabba before wrapping-up in Melbourne at 170 Russell on November 23.

Tickets are now available via the band’s official website, with VIP options available.

Midnight Til Morning — comprised of Shane Appell, Zach Newbould, Conor Smith and Mason Watts — have only released two studio songs since the show aired, including “Bye” and “Ghost of Us.” While on “Building the Band,” the group garnered attention for their distinct – yet different – vocal styles on covers of songs like Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” and Post Malone’s “Circles.”

Find Midnight Til Morning’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

USA & Canada

10/9 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

10/12 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/16 – New York, NY – Racket NYC

10/17 – Boston, MA – Royale

10/19 – Montréal, QC, CA – Le National

10/24 – Toronto, ON, CA – Annabel’s

10/26 – Detroit, MI – El Club

10/27 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/31 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin

11/1 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

11/3 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

11/6 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/9 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

11/10 – Vancouver, BC, CA – Vogue Theatre

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

11/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom



Australia

11/20 – Moore Park, AU – Liberty Hall

11/22 – Woolloongabba, AU – The Princess Theatre

11/23 – Melbourne, AU – 170 Russell