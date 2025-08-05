CAVALERA to Play ‘CHAOS A.D.’ In Its Entirety on Fall Tour

By Olivia Perreault 2 hours ago

Heavy metal legends CAVALERA have announced a new run of tour dates set for fall 2025, where they’ll perform CHAOS A.D. in-full.

The tour kicks-off September 18 at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, and continues through mid-October with stops in major cities like Hershey, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Houston. Venues range from outdoor festivals and amphitheaters to iconic clubs like House of Blues and The Marquee, before wrapping on October 18 in Dallas, Texas.

Formed by Sepultura co-founders Max and Iggor Cavalera, CAVALERA has become a staple of the global metal scene with their aggressive sound and raw energy.

CHAOS A.D., Sepultura’s 1993 record, includes singles “Refuse/Resist,” “Territory,” and “Slave New World.”

Find their full list of upcoming tour dates below:

CAVALERA Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
09/18/2025Louder Than Life – Louisville, KYTickets
09/20/2025Hershey Park Stadium – Hershey, PATickets
09/21/2025Sharkey’s Event Center – Liverpool, NYTickets
09/23/2025District Music Hall – Norwalk, CTTickets
09/25/2025Piere’s Entertainment Center – Fort Wayne, INTickets
09/26/2025Val Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IATickets
09/27/2025Horseshoe – Hammond, INTickets
09/28/2025Red Flag – St. Louis, MOTickets
10/01/2025Gothic Theatre – Englewood, COTickets
10/02/2025The Complex – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
10/05/2025House of Blues – Sacramento, CATickets
10/07/2025House of Blues – Anaheim, CATickets
10/10/2025House of Blues – Las Vegas, NHTickets
10/11/2025The Marquee – Tempe, AZTickets
10/12/2025Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NMTickets
10/16/2025White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TXTickets
10/17/2025Come and Take It Live – Austin, TXTickets
10/18/2025Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ – Dallas, TXTickets

