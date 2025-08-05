CAVALERA to Play ‘CHAOS A.D.’ In Its Entirety on Fall Tour

Heavy metal legends CAVALERA have announced a new run of tour dates set for fall 2025, where they’ll perform CHAOS A.D. in-full.

The tour kicks-off September 18 at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, and continues through mid-October with stops in major cities like Hershey, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Houston. Venues range from outdoor festivals and amphitheaters to iconic clubs like House of Blues and The Marquee, before wrapping on October 18 in Dallas, Texas.

Tickets for all upcoming CAVALERA tour dates are available via the band’s official website at https://www.cavaleraconspiracy.net/tour. On sale dates vary by venue, with general on-sales beginning soon. Tickets are also available via ticket resale marketplaces, including Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit CAVALERA Tickets for more details.

Formed by Sepultura co-founders Max and Iggor Cavalera, CAVALERA has become a staple of the global metal scene with their aggressive sound and raw energy.

CHAOS A.D., Sepultura’s 1993 record, includes singles “Refuse/Resist,” “Territory,” and “Slave New World.”

Find their full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop 09/18/2025 Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY Tickets 09/20/2025 Hershey Park Stadium – Hershey, PA Tickets 09/21/2025 Sharkey’s Event Center – Liverpool, NY Tickets 09/23/2025 District Music Hall – Norwalk, CT Tickets 09/25/2025 Piere’s Entertainment Center – Fort Wayne, IN Tickets 09/26/2025 Val Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IA Tickets 09/27/2025 Horseshoe – Hammond, IN Tickets 09/28/2025 Red Flag – St. Louis, MO Tickets 10/01/2025 Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO Tickets 10/02/2025 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets 10/05/2025 House of Blues – Sacramento, CA Tickets 10/07/2025 House of Blues – Anaheim, CA Tickets 10/10/2025 House of Blues – Las Vegas, NH Tickets 10/11/2025 The Marquee – Tempe, AZ Tickets 10/12/2025 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM Tickets 10/16/2025 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX Tickets 10/17/2025 Come and Take It Live – Austin, TX Tickets 10/18/2025 Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ – Dallas, TX Tickets

