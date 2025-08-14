Christian Band Sues Canadian Promoter for Defamation, Seeks $5 Million

A big-name band in Christian music is suing a Canadian concert promoter for defamation after a tour cancellation.

The Newsboys, one of the top Christian bands in the scene right now, was set to embark on a world tour earlier this year when frontman Michael Tait announced he would step away from the group. Following multiple allegations of sexual assault, police in Brentwood, Tennessee said they are conducting a preliminary investigation into the singer.

Tait’s departure ultimately led to the cancellation of their Canadian run. Their Alberta-based promoter, Faith LIVE, said that after Tait announced his exit, ticket sales slumped, noting that “the handling of the transition lacked clarity and transparency, leaving both our team and the public in a difficult position.”

Now, Faith LIVE has been slapped with a $5.4 million defamation lawsuit by the Newsboys. According to The Roys Report, the group claim in lawsuit filings that they have been “seriously injured” due to defamation by Faith LIVE owners Sheena and Nick Hennink.

“The Newsboys have been seriously injured in their credibility, character, and reputation, especially in relation to their standing in the Christian rock scene, and they have suffered damages – both reputational and special damages related to loss of opportunities,” the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit points to Faith LIVE for the loss of multiple tour dates, including the band’s appearance at Finland’s Glow Festival later this month, as well as paused or lost placement on Christian radio stations.

The other members of the Newsboys claim in the suit that they had no idea about Tait’s alleged actions.

“The reality is that the Newsboys never knew or had any reason to suspect that Tait was abusing drugs or engaging in any form of sexual assault or grooming behavior,” the suit read. “The continued publication of any Defamatory Content and the Subsequent Posts that could be (and, in fact, were) interpreted as suggesting otherwise – especially after the release of the Exclusive Article – has significantly exacerbated the harm and damage suffered by the Newsboys.”

Faith LIVE took to social media to share news of the lawsuit, writing that “we never imagined we’d be here” as a “small Canadian faith-based concert promoter.”

“We refused to stay silent when we saw unethical behaviour, broken promises, and a lack of transparency that hurt fans, churches, sponsors, and ministries. We chose integrity over intimidation,” the promoter said in a statement. “Faith LIVE says they are different than other promoters as they are a “small, family-run ministry, with a heart for bringing people to Jesus through music. But we will not be bullied into silence — not by anyone, no matter how famous their name is.”

Faith LIVE added that “at the end of the day, this is bigger than a lawsuit.”

“This is about what kind of witness we want Christian music to be,” Faith LIVE said. “We will fight – not with anger (we aren’t angry, we are sad) but in truth – and we know the truth will set us free.”

The suit was filed June 17. This is a developing story.