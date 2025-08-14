Cubs to Honor Sammy Sosa, Derrek Lee With Hall of Fame Weekend at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs will host a three-day celebration September 5–7 at Wrigley Field to honor the team’s 2025 Hall of Fame inductees, Derrek Lee and Sammy Sosa.

The festivities begin Friday, September 5, with a game day dedicated to Sosa, the iconic slugger who helped lead the Cubs to multiple playoff appearances and remains one of the most popular — and polarizing — figures in franchise history.

On Saturday, September 6, the spotlight shifts to Lee, the former All-Star first baseman, as fans mark his 50th birthday with a day in his honor. Lee played seven seasons with the Cubs, earning two Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger Award.

The weekend will conclude Sunday, September 7, when both players will be recognized on the field. They will receive their Cubs Hall of Fame jackets and see their plaques unveiled in the Budweiser Bleacher concourse.

The induction marks a significant moment for Cubs fans, as Sosa has not been formally celebrated by the team since his departure in 2004. For Lee, it’s an opportunity to join the ranks of Cubs legends just as he reaches a personal milestone birthday.

Tickets for the weekend’s games are available here.