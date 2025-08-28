Cyndi Wang tickets on sale in New York at The Theater at MSG

Cyndi Wang, one of Mandopop’s most celebrated stars, will perform at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 28, 2025. The Taiwanese pop sensation is bringing her acclaimed tour to one of the most iconic venues in the world.

Tickets for the Nov. 28 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the MSG box office or at ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service fees.

Wang, beloved across Asia for her catchy songs and charismatic performances, has built a global following through her music and acting career. Her New York stop offers a rare opportunity for American fans to experience her live in an intimate theater setting.

The Theater at MSG provides a world-class stage with superb acoustics, ensuring that Wang’s vocals and production will shine. This one-night event is expected to draw fans from across the Tri-State area.

Shop for Cyndi Wang tickets at The Theater at MSG on November 28, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Cyndi Wang tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.