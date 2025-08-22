Detroit Lions Tap Shift4 to Power Ticketing, Gameday Transactions at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions have partnered with payments and commerce technology company Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) to handle ticketing, concessions, and retail sales at Ford Field.

The agreement will see the NFL franchise use Shift4’s SkyTab Venue point-of-sale system across in-venue transactions, with integrations extending to ticketing and merchandise. The move is designed to streamline operations and improve the gameday experience for fans.

“Working with a top-tier organization such as Shift4 is a priority of ours as we continue to elevate our business operations,” Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner said in a press release. “With Shift4 as our payment processing partner, we can streamline transactions on gameday to an extent that our NFL top-ranked fan experience will continue to be heightened.”

Shift4 specializes in integrated commerce solutions for stadiums, arenas, and entertainment venues. The company’s platform combines ticketing, food and beverage, and retail into a single ecosystem aimed at simplifying purchases for fans while reducing operational friction for teams and venues.

“We’re proud to partner with the Detroit Lions to power a world-class commerce experience at Ford Field,” Michael Isaacman, Chief Commercial Officer at Shift4, said. “By bringing ticketing, concessions, and retail into a single integrated solution, we’re simplifying operations and helping the Lions deliver an even more seamless gameday experience for their fans.”

Shift4 counts every major U.S. professional sports league among its partners, along with college programs and live entertainment venues. The partnership with Detroit adds to the company’s growing presence across the sports and entertainment sector.

The Lions are coming off a historic 2024 season, finishing 15-2 and securing back-to-back NFC North titles before advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs. The team will continue to play home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit, where the new Shift4 systems will be in use beginning this season.