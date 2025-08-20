Dijon Announces International Headlining Tour

Singer-songwriter Dijon has announced a new run of tour dates, bringing his music to fans across North America and Europe later this year and into 2026.

The tour kicks off October 25 in San Diego and will travel through Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Denver before heading south and east to cities including Austin, Dallas, Nashville, and Atlanta.

Dijon will then take the stage in Philadelphia, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, and Chicago before wrapping the North American leg in Minneapolis on December 12. He’ll head overseas in January for performances in London, Amsterdam, Cologne, Berlin, and Paris.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. local time via dijondijon.com/tour.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Dijon Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
10/25/2025SOMA – San Diego, CA
10/28/2025The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
11/1/2025Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
11/2/2025Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA
11/3/2025Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC
11/5/2025The Masonic – San Francisco, CA
11/8/2025The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ
11/10/2025Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO
11/13/2025Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX
11/14/2025South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX
11/17/2025Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
11/18/2025The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC
11/20/2025Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
11/21/2025The Ritz – Raleigh, NC
11/23/2025The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA
11/25/2025HISTORY – Toronto, ON
11/28/2025L’Olympia – Montreal, QC
11/29/2025Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA
12/1/2025Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
12/2/2025Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
12/5/2025The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD
12/7/2025The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL
12/10/2025The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI
12/12/2025The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN
1/23/2026O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK
1/25/2026Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL
1/27/2026Calrswerk Victoria – Cologne, DE
1/28/2026Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE
1/30/2026Le Bataclan – Paris, FR

