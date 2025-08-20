Dijon Announces International Headlining Tour

Singer-songwriter Dijon has announced a new run of tour dates, bringing his music to fans across North America and Europe later this year and into 2026.
The tour kicks off October 25 in San Diego and will travel through Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Denver before heading south and east to cities including Austin, Dallas, Nashville, and Atlanta.
Dijon will then take the stage in Philadelphia, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, and Chicago before wrapping the North American leg in Minneapolis on December 12. He’ll head overseas in January for performances in London, Amsterdam, Cologne, Berlin, and Paris.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. local time via dijondijon.com/tour.
Fans can also find tickets on the resale market, including Dijon Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees commonly added on other ticketing platforms.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Dijon Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|10/25/2025
|SOMA – San Diego, CA
|10/28/2025
|The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
|11/1/2025
|Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
|11/2/2025
|Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA
|11/3/2025
|Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC
|11/5/2025
|The Masonic – San Francisco, CA
|11/8/2025
|The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ
|11/10/2025
|Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO
|11/13/2025
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX
|11/14/2025
|South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX
|11/17/2025
|Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
|11/18/2025
|The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC
|11/20/2025
|Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
|11/21/2025
|The Ritz – Raleigh, NC
|11/23/2025
|The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA
|11/25/2025
|HISTORY – Toronto, ON
|11/28/2025
|L’Olympia – Montreal, QC
|11/29/2025
|Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA
|12/1/2025
|Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
|12/2/2025
|Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
|12/5/2025
|The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD
|12/7/2025
|The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL
|12/10/2025
|The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI
|12/12/2025
|The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN
|1/23/2026
|O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK
|1/25/2026
|Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL
|1/27/2026
|Calrswerk Victoria – Cologne, DE
|1/28/2026
|Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE
|1/30/2026
|Le Bataclan – Paris, FR
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.