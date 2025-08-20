Dijon Announces International Headlining Tour

Singer-songwriter Dijon has announced a new run of tour dates, bringing his music to fans across North America and Europe later this year and into 2026.

The tour kicks off October 25 in San Diego and will travel through Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Denver before heading south and east to cities including Austin, Dallas, Nashville, and Atlanta.

Dijon will then take the stage in Philadelphia, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, and Chicago before wrapping the North American leg in Minneapolis on December 12. He’ll head overseas in January for performances in London, Amsterdam, Cologne, Berlin, and Paris.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. local time via dijondijon.com/tour.

Fans can also find tickets on the resale market, including Dijon Tickets through Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees commonly added on other ticketing platforms.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City 10/25/2025 SOMA – San Diego, CA 10/28/2025 The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA 11/1/2025 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR 11/2/2025 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA 11/3/2025 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC 11/5/2025 The Masonic – San Francisco, CA 11/8/2025 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ 11/10/2025 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO 11/13/2025 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX 11/14/2025 South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX 11/17/2025 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN 11/18/2025 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC 11/20/2025 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA 11/21/2025 The Ritz – Raleigh, NC 11/23/2025 The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA 11/25/2025 HISTORY – Toronto, ON 11/28/2025 L’Olympia – Montreal, QC 11/29/2025 Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA 12/1/2025 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY 12/2/2025 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY 12/5/2025 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD 12/7/2025 The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL 12/10/2025 The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI 12/12/2025 The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN 1/23/2026 O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK 1/25/2026 Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL 1/27/2026 Calrswerk Victoria – Cologne, DE 1/28/2026 Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE 1/30/2026 Le Bataclan – Paris, FR

