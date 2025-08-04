Doechii Plots Fall 2025 ‘Live From the Swamp’ North American Tour

Hip-hop rising star Doechii has announced a highly anticipated run of performances titled Live From the Swamp, scheduled to kick off this summer and run through late 2025. The tour will include headlining concerts, along with notable festival appearances throughout North America, Europe, and Australia.

The tour will open at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco on August 8, then continue with major stops at festivals including Pukkelpop in Belgium, All Things Go Festival in Queens and Columbia, and Austin City Limits Festival in Texas. The rapper will also play major venues such as the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco before concluding with a series of December festival dates in Australia at Spilt Milk Festival.

Tickets for Doechii’s 2025 tour will first be available via an artist pre-sale running on Friday, August 8th at 10 a.m. local time; fans must sign up here by Wednesday, August 6th at 10 a.m. local time to gain access to the pre-sale. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 11th at 10 a.m. local time. Additional ticket information is available on Doechii’s official tour website at livefromtheswamp.com. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees common to ticketing websites. Fans can browse and purchase tickets through Doechii Tickets.

Doechii, who arrived on the scene in 2021 with “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” — gaining attention on TikTok — which led to her signing with Capitol Records and Top Dawg Entertainment. In August 2024, Doechii released her second mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, widely praised for its range—from gritty rap tracks like “Boom Bap” to deeply introspective songs like “Denial Is a River”—and it earned her the 2025 Grammy for Best Rap Album, making her only the third woman ever to win that award.

Find Doechii’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City 08/08/25 Outside Lands @ Golden Gate Park – San Francisco, CA 08/17/25 Pukkelpop Festival – Hasselt, BE 09/27/25 All Things Go Festival – Queens, NY 09/28/25 All Things Go Festival – Columbia, MD 10/04/25 Austin City Limits Festival – Austin, TX 10/11/25 Austin City Limits Festival – Austin, TX 10/14/25 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL 10/17/25 Coca Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON 10/19/25 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA 10/21/25 The Anthem – Washington, DC 10/23/25 Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte, NC 10/26/25 One Music Festival – Atlanta, GA 10/27/25 Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA 10/29/25 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX 10/31/25 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX 11/03/25 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ 11/05/25 Gallagher Square – San Diego, CA 11/07/25 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA 11/10/25 WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA 12/06/25 Spilt Milk Festival – Ballarat, AU 12/07/25 Spilt Milk Festival – Perth, AU 12/13/25 Spilt Milk Festival – Canberra, AU 12/14/25 Spilt Milk Festival – Gold Coast, AU

