Drake Cancels Postponed Gigs in Australia, New Zealand

Drake performs in 2016. Photo by The Come Up Show CC by 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Hip-hop star Drake has officially called-off dates that were previously postponed in Australia and New Zealand.

The gigs in Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland were initially postponed in February, then rescheduled. Live Nation Australia noted in a statement that “despite extensive efforts to find a solution, rescheduling within the necessary timeframe was not possible.”

“Drake remains committed to returning and performing these shows when his schedule permits,” Live Nation said. “All purchases for the cancelled shows will receive a refund. Please check your email for information regarding the refund process.”

The shows were a part of Drake’s Anita Max Win tour, which kicked-off in February.

Fans Down Under aren’t the only ones that will miss out on Drake’s show; the cancellations follow the postponement of his Manchester gig. Originally, he was set to perform at Co-op Live Arena on July 28, but the show was rescheduled to August due to “travel logistics.”

New Australian and New Zealand dates have not been announced at this time.