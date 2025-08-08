Dying Wish Plot ‘Flesh Stays Together’ 2025 Tour

Metalcore outfit Dying Wish is set to embark on a massive run of shows in the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. this fall, performing alongside a roster of heavy-hitting acts. The trek will feature appearances at major festivals like Louder Than Life and Aftershock, as well as club and theater dates with artists including Poppy, Malevolence, Static Dress, and more.

The tour kicks off September 12 at Bogart’s in Cincinnati and will span through December 12 in the band’s hometown of Portland, Oregon. Stops along the way include dates in Grand Rapids, Anaheim, Las Vegas, London, Berlin, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

General ticket sales begin Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete ticketing details, visit DyingWishHC.com.

Since forming in Portland, Oregon, Dying Wish has quickly become a force in the modern metalcore scene, earning critical acclaim for their intense live performances and 2021 debut album, Fragments of a Bitter Memory. The group is touring in support of their 2025 record Flesh Stays Together, which features the single “I’ll Know You’re Not Around.”

Find a full list of Dying Wish’s upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City 09/12 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH ^ 09/14 GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI ^ 09/15 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN ^ 09/21 Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY 09/22 Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK ^ 09/23 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO ^ 09/25 Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM ^ 09/27 House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA ^ 09/28 The Majestic Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA ^ 09/30 The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA ^ 10/02 House of Blues Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV ^ 10/04 Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA 10/06 House of Blues – Dallas, TX ^ 10/27 Le Bikini – Toulouse, FR ~ 10/28 Élysée-Montmartre – Paris, FR ~ 10/30 Backstage Werk – Munich, DE ~ 10/31 Felsenkeller – Leipzig, DE ~ 11/01 Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, DE ~ 11/02 Gruenspan – Hamburg, DE ~ 11/04 013 Poppodium – Tilburg, NL ~ 11/05 Live Music Hall – Cologne, DE ~ 11/06 Vooruit – Ghent, BE ~ 11/08 O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, GB ~ 11/09 O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK ~ 11/14 Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN # 11/15 The Masquerade – Hell – Atlanta, GA # 11/16 The Underground – Charlotte, NC # 11/17 The Canal Club – Richmond, VA # 11/18 Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD # 11/20 Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY # 11/21 AMH – Amityville, NY # 11/22 TLA – Philadelphia, PA # 11/23 Royale – Boston, MA # 11/25 Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY # 11/26 The Roxy – Lakewood, OH # 11/28 The Shelter – Detroit, MI # 11/29 Metro – Chicago, IL # 11/30 Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO # 12/03 Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO # 12/05 The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ # 12/09 The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA # 12/10 924 Gilman – Berkeley, CA # 12/12 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR %

^ = w/ Poppy and MSPAINT

~ = w/ Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME

# = w/ Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, and Boltcutter

% = w/ Static Dress, Big Boy, Gridirion, Gouge Away, Orthodox, Boltcutter, and End of Dayz

