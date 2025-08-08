Dying Wish Plot ‘Flesh Stays Together’ 2025 Tour

By Olivia Perreault 13 seconds ago

Metalcore outfit Dying Wish is set to embark on a massive run of shows in the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. this fall, performing alongside a roster of heavy-hitting acts. The trek will feature appearances at major festivals like Louder Than Life and Aftershock, as well as club and theater dates with artists including Poppy, Malevolence, Static Dress, and more.

The tour kicks off September 12 at Bogart’s in Cincinnati and will span through December 12 in the band’s hometown of Portland, Oregon. Stops along the way include dates in Grand Rapids, Anaheim, Las Vegas, London, Berlin, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

General ticket sales begin Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete ticketing details, visit DyingWishHC.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Dying Wish Tickets

Since forming in Portland, Oregon, Dying Wish has quickly become a force in the modern metalcore scene, earning critical acclaim for their intense live performances and 2021 debut album, Fragments of a Bitter Memory. The group is touring in support of their 2025 record Flesh Stays Together, which features the single “I’ll Know You’re Not Around.”

Advertisement

Find a full list of Dying Wish’s upcoming tour dates below:

Dying Wish Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
09/12Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH ^
09/14GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI ^
09/15Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN ^
09/21Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY
09/22Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK ^
09/23Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO ^
09/25Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM ^
09/27House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA ^
09/28The Majestic Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA ^
09/30The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA ^
10/02House of Blues Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV ^
10/04Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA
10/06House of Blues – Dallas, TX ^
10/27Le Bikini – Toulouse, FR ~
10/28Élysée-Montmartre – Paris, FR ~
10/30Backstage Werk – Munich, DE ~
10/31Felsenkeller – Leipzig, DE ~
11/01Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, DE ~
11/02Gruenspan – Hamburg, DE ~
11/04013 Poppodium – Tilburg, NL ~
11/05Live Music Hall – Cologne, DE ~
11/06Vooruit – Ghent, BE ~
11/08O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, GB ~
11/09O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK ~
11/14Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN #
11/15The Masquerade – Hell – Atlanta, GA #
11/16The Underground – Charlotte, NC #
11/17The Canal Club – Richmond, VA #
11/18Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD #
11/20Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY #
11/21AMH – Amityville, NY #
11/22TLA – Philadelphia, PA #
11/23Royale – Boston, MA #
11/25Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY #
11/26The Roxy – Lakewood, OH #
11/28The Shelter – Detroit, MI #
11/29Metro – Chicago, IL #
11/30Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO #
12/03Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO #
12/05The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ #
12/09The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA #
12/10924 Gilman – Berkeley, CA #
12/12Roseland Theater – Portland, OR %

^ = w/ Poppy and MSPAINT
~ = w/ Malevolence, Speed, and PSYCHO-FRAME
# = w/ Static Dress, Gouge Away, Orthodox, and Boltcutter
% = w/ Static Dress, Big Boy, Gridirion, Gouge Away, Orthodox, Boltcutter, and End of Dayz

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.