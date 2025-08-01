Elena Rose tickets on sale in New York at Irving Plaza

Elena Rose, the Latin-pop songwriter behind hits for Selena Gomez, Becky G and Rauw Alejandro, steps into the spotlight with a headlining show at Irving Plaza in New York City on Dec. 7, 2025. The Venezuelan-American artist blends reggaetón beats, silky R&B hooks and bilingual lyrics that celebrate empowerment and self-expression.

Tickets are on sale now through the Irving Plaza box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers pay zero hidden fees and can still score prime floor spots before they’re gone.

Rose’s breakout single “La Ducha” and writing credits on chart-toppers like “Tattoo (Remix)” have fueled millions of streams, earning her a spot on Billboard’s Latin “Ones to Watch.” Her live set weaves heartfelt ballads with dance-floor anthems, backed by an energetic band and vibrant visuals.

Irving Plaza’s storied 1,200-capacity room has hosted icons from The Talking Heads to Lizzo, making it an ideal venue for fans eager to see a rising star up close before larger arenas beckon. With just one New York date on the calendar, demand is expected to surge among tri-state Latin-music lovers.

Shop for Elena Rose tickets at Irving Plaza on December 7, 2025

