‘Exorcistic: The Rock Musical’ to Return Off-Broadway

The horror-comedy “Exorcistic: The Rock Musical” will return Off-Broadway this month.

The production will take over The Asylum NYC for a limited engagement, beginning on August 25. During each performance, the show will feature a secret Broadway guest.

“Exorcistic: The Rock Musical” is written by Michael Shaw Fisher, who also serves as the book writer, composer, and lyricist. The musical is a parody of the “Exorcist” films, which gained popularity starting with “The Exorcist” in 1973. It follows the story of a theatre company that plans to put on a parody of “The Exorcist,” but in the process, their lead actress actually becomes possessed.

“Have you ever wished to see a possessed girl cruising her audience seducing and insulting them in turn?” the production asks. “If not, that’s totally healthy…but for those of us twisted enough to savor a live experience chock-full of profanities and bawdy outrageousness, this is your cup of holy water.”

The production first appeared Off-Broadway in 2023. The revival is set to feature Ethan Crystal, Jesse Merlin, Steven Cutts, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Richardson Cisneros-Jones, and Hannah Bonnett, as well as guest stars like *NSYNC’s Lance Bass, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Brian Logan Dales, Steven Taylor, Nina West, and more.

Find tickets and more information regarding the show here.