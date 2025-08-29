F1 Celebrates Inclusivity at Dutch Grand Prix With Major Donation to HandicapNL

Formula 1 and global lottery-led entertainment company Allwyn have named Dutch charity Stichting HandicapNL as the first winner of the new F1 Allwyn Global Community Award, presented during the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

The recognition comes with a €100,000 donation from Allwyn to support HandicapNL’s work improving accessibility for people with physical, intellectual, or multiple disabilities. At Zandvoort, the charity partners with race organizers to provide accessible facilities including showers, toilets, medical rooms, sensory-friendly zones, and an inclusive viewing platform on the main straight.

An expert panel representing Formula 1, Allwyn, and the Dutch Grand Prix promoter selected HandicapNL for its community impact. The award is part of Allwyn’s multi-year partnership with Formula 1 and is intended to highlight initiatives tied to F1 events that demonstrate leadership in education, culture, wellbeing, and sustainability.

With the funding, HandicapNL plans to make four more events fully accessible, provide guidance to six additional events, and expand its partnerships across the Netherlands. The organization says the support could help improve access for the more than two million people living with disabilities in the country.

“Our ultimate goal is that it becomes commonplace for people with disabilities to access and inclusively attend a whole festival or event, from start to finish,” said Jan Willem Koopman of Stichting HandicapNL. “Thanks to this award, we can expand our operations, develop new partnerships, and empower even more people to attend events, challenging negative perceptions and creating a more inclusive society.”

Formula 1 Chief Commercial Officer Emily Prazer said the award demonstrates how partnerships can drive positive local change. “Stichting HandicapNL has helped transform experiences for many people living in the Netherlands, and the F1 Allwyn Global Community Award will help them to continue to expand their vital works,” she said.

Allwyn CEO Jan Karas, who served as a judge for the award, added that HandicapNL’s work is “not just improving accessibility for F1 fans but is providing learnings that can be applied to different types and scales of events outside of the F1 environment.”

The Dutch Grand Prix marked the first of four award presentations this year. Additional €100,000 prizes will be awarded at the U.S., Mexico City, and Las Vegas Grands Prix later in 2025.