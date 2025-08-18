Fanatics Launches Loyalty Program with Perks Like Tickets to Key Events

Fanatics is introducing a new loyalty program aimed at rewarding sports fans with gear, tickets, and exclusive experiences.

The program, called Fanatics ONE, will allow members to earn points on purchases made across the company’s various operations. These include Fanatics’ merchandise sales, collectibles, trading cards, and its casino and sportsbook platforms. Members can redeem their rewards for items ranging from apparel and memorabilia to game tickets and unique fan experiences, while also receiving benefits like free shipping and giveaways.

Fanatics ONE will absorb the company’s existing FanCash program, which already counts around 10 million participants. The transition will give existing members access to a wider range of rewards and opportunities.

Tucker Kain, Fanatics’ chief strategy and growth officer, said the program demonstrates how the company is expanding beyond its original merchandise focus.

Fanatics’ vision, according to Kain, is to make FanCash “the currency of sport,” enabling fans to exchange their rewards not just for jerseys and caps, but for athlete meet-and-greets, entry to Super Bowl parties, and access to Fanatics Fest.

“These are things that sports fans really value and get excited about, and I think our platform is uniquely positioned to do that,” Kain said

The loyalty program is also designed to expose apparel shoppers to Fanatics’ other ventures. Kain noted that customers who engage with multiple parts of the platform are significantly more valuable than those interacting with just one.

“There has never been a loyalty program that spans sports and fandom,” Kain shared. “All of us have a different kind of fandom, different passions, different teams and athletes we like, so a program that threads those experiences can separate itself really meaningfully from other great loyalty programs.”

Even as Fanatics ONE launches, the company is already exploring expansions, including a possible Fanatics-branded credit card and partnerships with leagues and teams to enhance the program’s offerings.

“We get excited about the potential to deepen those relationships and ultimately enhance the fan experience across all sports and every kind of fandom,” Kain concluded.